7th Pay Commission News, 7th CPC News: On the basis of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is all set to increase the Basic Salary of all Central government employees soon. The final order to implement the pay hike may be passed after the formation of the new government at the Centre. Lakhs of Central government employees will be directly benefitted due to the implementation of the 7th CPC.

As per the latest seventh pay commission recommendation, the central employees will get a minimum raise of RA 18,000 in the basic minimum pay. But the central government employees were asking a hike of Rs 26,000. The decision was reportedly taken after the BSNL employees’ constant protest regarding the salary hikes, promotions and pension revision. The decision will cost the exchequer over Rs 9,000 crore.

Earlier, the Centre had announced increment in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) up to 3 per cent. Apart from that, the Modi government gave green signal to a five-fold increased one-time incentive for government employees much before the announcement of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. According to the development, the government employees who acquire a higher educational degree certificate while serving in any offices or department under the Centre is eligible for up to five-fold hike in a one-time incentive than received earlier.

According to reports, BSNL employees are demanding salary hikes, promotions and pension revision as per the 3rd Pay Commission recommendations. Earlier in March this year, more than 50 lakh Central government employees’ wishes got wrecked after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as due to the same, the ruling government could not take any decision or make any further announcement regarding the basic pay increment due to Model Code of Conduct for general elections coming into effect.

