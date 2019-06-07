7th Pay Commission: The government may take steps to implement the recommendations of the 7th CPC on a priority basis as the 15 per cent hike in salary recommended by the 7th Pay Commission was put in the back burner after the Central government employees demanded a hike in the basic minimum salary of Rs 26,000 instead of the government approved Rs 18,000.

7th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman was briefed about the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the day she took charge as minister of finance, recently. The government may take steps to implement the recommendations of the 7th CPC on a priority basis as the 15 per cent hike in salary recommended by the 7th Pay Commission was put in the back burner after the Central government employees demanded a hike in the basic minimum salary of Rs 26,000 instead of the government approved Rs 18,000. More than 47,000 employees working in various departments of the government are still awaiting the government decision after the 5th and 6th Pay Commission recommended a hike of 20 per cent.

Earlier, reports said the Central government may give hike in salaries, promotions and DA increment on the basis of employees performance. Reports also said the Centre will set criteria for the employees in every government department to reward the hard-working people and solely rely on public feedback to evaluate the performance of government officials. Concerned departments of the government will take into consideration the grades given by the common man of the society to decide the criteria of promotion and increment for government employees.

It may be possible, the Centre, due to the heavy financial burden on the exchequer, will implement the recommendations of 7th CPC in a phased manner. Earlier, the BJP had promised to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations from August 2016, effective January 2016 to benefit 1 crore employees. Apart from that, the party had promised to implement the 7th CPC in Tripura.

Central Government employees including 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers, thousands of Indian Railway employees and employees in several other government offices will be benefitted under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. It has been more than a year that the Central government employees were waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

