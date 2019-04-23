7th Pay Commission: Good news for Central Government Employees. Yes, the Centre has announced a five-fold incentive for employees who acquire a higher educational qualification while working in any government department.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor and basic minimum pay however, their demand is yet to be fulfiled by the Centre. Meanwhile, the government has announced five-fold increased incentives for its employees who acquire a higher education degree during their service in any department under the government.

According to the notification released a one-time incentive of up to Rs 30,000 will be given to those who fulfil all the criteria under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Also, a government circular has been released which says that Central Government employees can now claim their incentives if they fulfil the higher educational criteria set by the government for being eligible to get the incentives.

How to claim the incentives?

Employees who acquire a P.hD degree or equivalent certificate will be given Rs 30,000 under the government’s 7th Pay Commission latest recommendations while those who clear PG Degree or Diploma course of duration one year above or equivalent will get Rs 25,000 and for those who pursue a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000 as incentives.

Apart from this, there are incentives for employees who acquire a Degree or diploma of duration more than three years in any or equivalent will get 15,000 as incentives and those who acquire a Degree or diploma of a duration of three years or less or equivalent will get 10,000 as incentives.

Employees need to submit their education qualification details in the respective departments as per the guidelines of the organisation or department are working in.

