7th Pay Commission News: Tth Pay Commission Latest News: This year, the Group B and Group C non-gazetted central government employees will celebrate Diwali with much pomp and glory as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has already announced a bumper bonanza for them. Each employee will get an ad-hoc monthly emolument of Rs Rs 6,900 under the Non-Product Linked Bonus (NPLB). The Group B and Group C non-gazetted central government employees, those who have been in service till March 31, 2019, and completed six months of service during the years 2018-19, are eligible to get this benefit. Apart from them, employees of Central paramilitary forces and armed forces are entitled to receive this bonus.

Reports said the government has announced the bonus of 30.04 days salary (Rs Rs 6,900) for employees who don’t come under the purview of any productivity linked bonus scheme. The Central government gives NPLB every year ahead of festivals and it has hiked the DA by 3 per cent. The employees, who got promoted, will get more DA due to the hike in their basic pay.

Level 1 basic salary is Rs 18,000 and 3 per cent of Rs 18,000 is

18,000 x 3/100= Rs 540

Level 2 basic salary is Rs 19,900 and per cent of Rs 18,000 is

19,900 597 x 3/100 = Rs 540

Level 3 basic salary is Rs 21,700 and per cent of Rs 21,700 is

21,700 x 3/100 = Rs 651

Level 4 basic salary is Rs 25,500 and per cent of Rs 25,500 is

25,500 x 3/100 = Rs 765

Level 5 basic salary is Rs 29,200 and per cent of Rs 29,200 is

29,200 x 3/100 = Rs 876

An employee, who has served the government for 33 years, his/ her DA will be decided according to the current basic salary. On the other hand, an individual, who has served the government for 5 years and his/ her basic is about Rs 20,300 per month, is likely to get Rs 609 DA.

The quantum of Non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) will be calculated on the basis of average emoluments/ calculation ceiling whichever is lower. To know the exact amount of your bonus, you need to calculate the Non-PLB (Ad-hoc bonus) for one day and then multiply the result by the number of days of bonus granted. But for this purpose you should have first-hand knowledge about your “average emoluments in a month” and “the number of days of bonus granted”

(Let’s assume your average emoluments in a month is Rs 7,000)

Rs 7,000 x 30/30.4 = Rs 6907.89

