7th Pay Commission news for Delhi teachers: Delhi teachers who have been waiting for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations have to wait a bit more as the Delhi High Court extended the interim stay on a single-judge bench order till April 30.

7th Pay Commission news for Delhi teachers: The Delhi teachers have to wait more for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations following the Delhi High Court orders. On Monday, the court extended the interim stay on a single-judge bench order that allowed private schools to hike fees in the national capital to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. According to the reports, private schools have had extended the fee in the name of hike in salaries of teachers and other employees. The Delhi High Court has ordered to extend the interim stay till April 30.

However, its a temporary relief for the parents of students studying Delhi’s private schools. A few days ago, the Delhi High Court had given the stay order till April 8 on the plea of Arvind Kejriwal government challenging single judge bench order that had given a nod to pay hike.

On April 3, the Delhi High Court Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta had also issued notice and sought response of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools. The action committee has private schools as its members.

Delhi government allowed fee hike:

Delhi deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said that unjustified fee hike by private schools is not related to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for teachers. Sisodia said some forces are trying to create false impressions that the Delhi government is against the 7th pay commission recommendations.

The reports say that the Delhi government had allowed private schools to increase fee maximum up to 15%. The Delhi government had allowed schools built on DDA land to hike their fees as an interim measure to comply with the 7th central pay commission recommendations for teachers in the national capital.

