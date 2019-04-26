7th Pay Commission: RRB is all set to conduct the documents verification round for shortlisted 4950 candidates. The selected candidates will get the salary according to the 7th Pay Commission matrix/ 7th CPC recommendations plus they will get Rs 18000 as allowances.

7th Pay Commission: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the documents verification round. This is the latest hiring for the Group D posts, which has almost reached the final stage. After qualifying the written and physical test, now its time for the documents verification round, which will start from today i.e. April 26 and will be continued till Saturday, April 27. The selected candidates will get the salary according to the 7th Pay Commission matrix plus they will get Rs 18000 as allowances.

According to the reports, RRB has shortlisted 4950 candidates for the document verification round. The official notification of the RRB reads that it is mandatory for all the candidates to carry admit card in a printed format along with other documents for the document verification round. The candidates need to bring the original as well as two sets of self-attested photocopies of the documents on the allotted date.

After the documents verification round, candidates will undergo the medical exam, which will be held at Hospitals of Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi as decided by the board of Allahabad for the medical test.

The date, time and venue cannot be changed and any request related to the same will not be entertained by the recruitment authorities, reports said. Through the medical test, RRB will check whether the candidate is fit enough to perform the duties allocated or not.

Candidates who fail to report at the scheduled date and time for the RRB DV round will not get the second chance. However, in the case of some unavoidable situations such as voting, the candidates can appear for the DV round on May 15 and 17 at 9:00 am.

The document verification round will be held at the Railway Recruitment Cell, Balmiki Chauraha, Nawab Yusuf Road, Civil Lines, Prayagraj (Allahabad).

