7th Pay Commission: The tentative date for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 examination are out. The selected candidates will get salaries according to the 7th Pay Commission. The Indian Railways adopted the 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC recommendations and now hiring candidates for the vacant posts.

Selected RRB NTPC candidates will get the salaries according to the 7th Pay Commission salary scale recommendations

7th Pay Commission: Under the 7th Pay Commission salary scale, Indian Railways is set to hire candidates for the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019) posts. According to the reports, RRB is likely to conduct the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 examination from between June to September 2019. These dates for RRB NTPC examination are tentative and soon RRB will announce the official dates. The first stage for RRB NTPC jobs 2019 examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) may be held in the month of June followed by other rounds. Eligible and selected candidates will get the salaries and other allowance as per the guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC said reports.

The application process for RRB NTPC jobs 2019 has been closed and its time for the RRB examination and several other rounds through which Indian Railways will select the best and suitable candidates. The application process had started from March 1, 2019, and ended on March 31, 2019.

Its a golden chance for the applicants as Indian Railways needs 4300 Junior Clerk cum Typist, 760 Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 11 Junior Time Keeper, 592 Trains Clerk and 4940 Commercial Clerk, 88 Traffic Assistant, 3147 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and 5748 Goods Guard.

On the senior level, Indian Railways has 5638 vacant posts for Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 2854 for Senior Clerk cum Typist, 6 vacancies for Senior Time Keeper, 259 posts for Commercial Apprentice and 6865 vacant positions for Station Master.

The candidates will get the salaries according to the 7th Pay Commission salary scale recommendations.

Here are the basic salary details according to the posts:

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900

Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900

Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700

Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500

Goods Guard: Rs 29,200

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200

Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400

Station Master: Rs 35,400

Not just this, the Indian Railways will also Dearness allowance, House rent allowance, Transport allowance, Pension scheme, Medical benefits and other special allowance to the selected candidates. For more details, the candidates are advised to check the RRB’s official regional websites or aspirants can follow the NewsX.com for more RRB Jobs 2019, RRB Admit Cards 2019, RRB date sheet 2019, RRB recruitment news 2019, Indian Railways job notification related news stories.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App