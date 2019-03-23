7th Pay Commission: The employees working under the Central Government are all set to get a five-fold increment in the one-time incentives under certain conditions. A lump sum amount between Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 10,000 as Holi gift will be given to the employees who acquire a higher degree while serving in their respective departments.

According to the reports, the employees who acquire a higher degree while serving in their respective departments under the central government will be the benefactors. The ministry declared that Central Government employees acquiring fresh higher educational qualifications will be getting a lump sum amount in the bracket of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 as a Holi gift.

Earlier in January, the government had also announced a hike in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief for the employees up to 3%. States like Uttarakhand, Odisha, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir had announced an increment in the DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners this year.

On the other hand, the Central Government Employees had been demanding an increment in the basic minimum pay up to RS 8,000 and fitment factor since a long time, however, over 50 lakh employees were left disappointed as the Model Code of Conduct came into force and their demands did not get any leverage after the Election Commission Commission announced the general election dates on March 10, 2019.

Also, it has been reported that the Central Government will not increase the basic minimum pay or fitment beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Meanwhile, the hike in the DA and DR will benefit above 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

Moreover, there have been several protests by the Central government employees from all over the country seeking revision in the minimum pay beyond the seventh pay panel’s recommendations. The employees have been also demanding the termination of the new pension scheme. However, no more announcements can be expected from the side of the government as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

