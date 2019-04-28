7th Pay Commission: Following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the government has announced hikes in salary, promotions and DA increment for thousands of Central Government employees. 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC is a government body which suggests the Ministry of Finance and Central government about the salary structure and demands of the Cenral government employees.

7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Finance under the Government of India is all set to give hikes in basic salary, promotion and clear all pending due to the Central Government employees. If the reports are to be believed then the central government is likely to give nod to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers, thousands of Indian Railway employees and 500 Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officers who originally belong to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and are on deputation in the BSNL and employees in several other government offices.

On the other side, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employees have been protesting under the banner of the All India Unions and Association (AIUA) demanding salary hike, promotions and pension revision according to the recommendations made by the 3rd Central Pay Commission which is applicable every 10 years. The reports suggest that the government may also consider their demands in the next budget session, which is likely to be held after the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Wasi Ahmed, General Secretary (Incharge), All India Graduate Engineers and Telecom Officers Association (AIGETOA), told Newsx.com that all the executive and non-executive BSNL employees have not received any hike as recommended by the 3rd CPC which is applicable every 10 years as per the Central Public Sector rules. He added that even the 2nd CPC has not been fully implemented in the BSNL till date for the employees who were directly recruited by the PSU.

CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB

More than 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers may soon receive a piece of good news as the finance ministry has agreed to take cognizance of their demands. The CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB officers have been demanding the exemption of ration money, and risk and hardship allowance from taxes. According to the reports, in view to armed force personnel demands, the Ministry of Home Affairs had written to the Ministry of Finance.

Giving a positive response to Home Ministry, Finance Ministry has assured that it will review the demands of the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB for exemption of ration money, allowance from taxes as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Indian Railway

The Indian Railway Board has decided to merge 3 posts to 1 under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations. According to the latest notification of Indian Railways, the recruitment board will now conduct only 1 examination to hire the ticketing staff, (TC) Commercial Clerk (CC) and the Inquiry/Reservation Clerk (ECRC). These three posts will form one cadre. Earlier, the Railways had a separate recruitment process to engage candidates to these above-mentioned posts.

However, changes are in process and it will not affect the present employees or their duties in any way.

5-fold jump in incentive

Following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the Centre has announced a one-time incentive for government employees who will acquire a higher educational qualification during the job. After which, the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (MoPPP) announced that all the Central government employees are eligible to get incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 as a one-time lump-sum amount for acquiring higher qualifications while in the job, reports said.

The MoPPP amended a 20-year-old norm in this regard to increase the amount of incentives provided for the employees. With this, the Central government employees’ long wait for a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor on the basis of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission has finally ended.

