7th Pay Commission: SSC has issued a notification for the competitive exam to hire Multi Tasking Staff under 7th CPC guidelines. The selected candidates will get salary following the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Check SSC job 2019, SSC recruitment 2019 exam details below.

7th Pay Commission: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification @ ssc.nic.in stating that it will hold a competitive examination for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff. The SSC will be hiring the candidates under General Central Service Group C grade. The notification states that these jobs are for Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various ministries, departments and government offices in several states and union territories. According to the reports, the selected candidates will get the salary according to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1.

The SSC has published a notification for the same and interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission @ ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who are willing to apply for the SSC General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post, following the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, must have a passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

The number of vacancies has not been revealed yet by the SSC and it will be uploaded on the official website @ssc.nic.in soon. The candidates can check the official website time to time (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate’s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy) for all latest updates or they can follow the NewsX.com for all SSC jobs 2019, SSC exam 2019, SSC notification 2019, 7th Pay Commission latest news and other exams and job-related news.

According to the SSC exam pattern, the candidates need to submit an application fees Rs 100 for the SSC job 2019 exam. The fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

The SSC has exempted the female candidates and candidates of the reserved categories (SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities and Ex-servicemen) from payment of the examination fee.

About the Staff Selection Commission:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a Government undertaking, which hires staff for various posts in the ministries, departments and government undertaking offices. The SSC is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Its headquarters is situated in New Delhi and Ashim Khurana, I.A.S.(Former Secretary, UPSC) joined as Chairman, SSC on 09 December 2015.

