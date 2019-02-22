The UGC has issued a circular saying the revised salary for teachers will be implemented from July 1, 2017. The lot to receive revised payments comprise teachers, registers, principals and other stakeholders, who will be getting the revised pay by July 26, 2017. A lump-sum amount in addition to the raised salary will be given to the teachers.

The UGC has issued a circular saying the revised salary for teachers will be implemented from July 1, 2017

In accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) revised allowances, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the date for implementation of revised salaries. The announcement on revised payments and allowances for teachers in government colleges and institutes was made by Union Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Prakash Javadekar.

The UGC has issued a circular saying that the revised salary for teachers will be implemented from July 1, 2017. The lot to receive revised payments comprise teachers, registers, principals and other stakeholders. A lump-sum amount in addition to the raised salary will be given to the teachers by July 26, 2017.

In a tweet, Javadekar said, “This will serve as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in state universities”. Over 30,000 teachers and equivalent staff. followed by 5500 deemed-to-be-universities will benefit from the revised pay. pay and allowances. The UGC has also enhanced the allowance given to guest faculty. With the revised pay, the guest faculty will now get a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

The announcement has come in the wake of continuous demands for pay hike by government teachers in colleges, schools and institutions. Previously, the Narendra Modi-led government announced revised DA for government employees which is set to benefit more than 48 lakh Central Government employees and 62 lakh, pensioners. The new DA will be effective from January 1, 2019, and this means over 1.10 crore central workforce would get arrears for the month of January.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More