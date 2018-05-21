In the wake of the several deaths in Kerala, which has triggered a situation of panic in the northern areas of the state after a rare disease killed over 8 people in Perambra in Kozhikode, the district is on high alert. The Centre has rushed a disease control team to the state to assist them in examining the reason behind the several deaths. The state government is also seeking help from the private hospitals to keep the situation under control.

Union minister JP Nadda directed the director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to visit Kerala’s Kozhikode district to help the state government in examining the reason behind the several deaths in the state

The Kerala government on Sunday urged the Centre to extend its help to the state where over eight people have been died after being diagnosed with a rare virus in the last 2 weeks. Reports said that over 8 people were killed and 25 others are under observation in Kerala’s Perambra in Kozhikode district. After reviewing the situation in Karnataka, Union minister JP Nadda directed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director to visit Kerala’s Kozhikode district to help the state government in examining the reason behind the several deaths in the state.

Nadda took to his Twitter handle and shared the information: “Reviewed the situation of deaths related to nipah virus in Kerala with secretary, health. I have directed director, NCDC to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol for the disease in consultation with the state government”.

On Sunday, Kerala health minister, KK Shailaja noted that the reasons behind the several deaths are yet to be ascertained, and urged people not to spread any false or fake news regarding the matter. “The samples of the infected have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (in Pune). We are expecting results in a couple of days,” Shailaja was quoted as saying.

After reviewing #NIPHAVirus situation, Union Health Min JP Nadda directed to constitute a high level team of doctors. Team under National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director has reached Kerala. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is in close touch with Kerala Health dept pic.twitter.com/biSTC3taE2 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

Among those who have been killed were three who belonged to the same family, identified as Mohammed Sadik, 26; his brother Mohamed Saliah, 28; and their paternal aunt Mariumma, 50. Three others also lost their lives on Sunday, but have not yet been identified. With an aim to stop the epidemic from spreading further, the state government has cancelled the leaves of doctors and paramedical staff. The state government has also sought help from the private hospitals.

Meanwhile, doctors suspect it may be viral encephalitis-induced myocarditis (a disease marked by inflammation and damage of the heart muscle). According to a report in the PTI, people have been advised not to eat fruits and other food items bitten by birds or animals, as the doctors suspect that the virus could have spread through birds or animals.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App