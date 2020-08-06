On Thursday morning, a massive fire broke out in a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad. 45 patients were admitted at the time of fire breakout in the 50-bed hospital. 8 people out of 45 have been dead and rest have been moved to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

Eight people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Shrey Hospital at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday morning, the Fire Officer said. It was a 50-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients and 45 patients were inside at the time of the fire. Five men and three women who were severely injured in the fire were admitted to the ICU of a hospital but all 8 of them died.

The fire broke out at around 3 am, 10 ambulances from the fire department and 8 fire engines immediately arrived at the hospital. Reports say that there were 45 patients in the hospital when the hospital caught fire, 8 of the 45 patients have died. The remaining ones have been moved to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today morning. Prime Minister Modi further said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.

He tweeted that he is saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He wished for the injured patients to recover soon. He also said that he spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. He said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Office of Prime Minister tweeted that ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. The tweet further read that Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire.

CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 6, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish over the death of eight people in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today morning. He expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the Minister tweeted.