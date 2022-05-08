Eight hours of leisure would be provided during the curfew in Jodhpur on May 8

Eight hours of leisure would be provided during the curfew in Jodhpur on May 8. As per the order issued, “On May 8, the relaxation would be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for an eight-hour period. Five or more persons cannot congregate in public spaces.”

Following violent incidents in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, the city’s curfew has been extended till May 8, according to District Police Commissioner Rajkumar Chaudhary.

The curfew that was imposed on May 3 in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area has been extended to midnight on May 8. The curfew has been lifted at Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station.

The order also stated that students and professors appearing for examinations have been spared from the curfew.

Medical staff, bank employees, judicial officers, and media personnel are also not subject to the curfew.

Newspaper hawkers will be permitted to distribute newspapers under the terms of the decree.

The directive also stated that in other extraordinary cases, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and the concerned Police Officer will be authorized to issue permits to go out during the curfew if necessary.

According to police, 211 people have been arrested in connection with ethnic confrontations in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur ahead of Eid celebrations, which left many people injured and 19 cases open.

Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code has been used to arrest 191 of the 211. (IPC).

The situation in Jodhpur is under control, according to Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather, who further assured that steps are being taken to maintain law and order.

Rajasthan’s DGP stated “Jodhpur’s situation is under control. Police are taking every precaution to protect peace, order, and safety. So far, 211 people have been detained, with 191 being arrested under section 151 and 20 being arrested in other cases.”

On Tuesday, hours before Eid, tensions erupted in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s hometown of Jodhpur, causing officials to stop mobile internet connections and impose a curfew in 10 police station regions of the city. There was a riot in Jodhpur over the placement of religious flags on the Jalori entrance circle, which resulted in five police officers being hurt.

Following the incident, the Jodhpur Police Department issued orders enforcing a curfew and suspending mobile internet services in order to prevent rumours from spreading.