At least seven policemen and a protester among the eight were injured in a clash between a group of villagers and police officials on Sunday near the Chomu-Chandwaji highway in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The incident happened regarding the removal of a toll booth on the highway. Police tried to disperse the protestors using tear gas as well as by lathi charge. According to reports, villagers, who came out to protest demanding the toll booth’s removal had also alleged that the police officials regularly misbehaved with them.

Moreover, talking about the issue, former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Amara Ram said, “A toll booth has been constructed after repairing an existing road of only 13 kilometres and it has been claimed that around Rs 40 crores have been spent on it. This suggests corruption with the collusion of local politicians and contractors.” However, 16 protesters including Amara Ram were arrested under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Meanwhile, one of the protestors has been sent to the hospital.

Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Singh said that the situation was brought under control and additional troops were deployed in that particular area. As per reports in a leading daily, Singh further added that protesters were dispersed when they tried to damage the toll. Videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet, where, a villager can be seen lying injured after being hit by a tear gas shell as claimed by the protesters while SP Rameshwar Singh said that they had fired tear gas shells to control the situation as around seven policemen were injured in stone pelting.

We condemn the police brutality.. Here is a video from Rajasthan where police had opened fire at farmers. One of the Kisan can be seen bleeding due to bullet but the police remains indifferent. Shame! Posted by Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday, 1 April 2018

