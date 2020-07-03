As investigation continues with civilians injured and several policemen missing, UP CM, Yogi Adityanath, orders officials to take strict action against the culprits and submit report.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s house.

Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and forensics team is examining the area.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Friday visited the encounter spot in Bikaru village stated that if there has been any lapse on the part of the police, it will be investigated.

“Seven other persons including a civilian were also injured in the incident. Few police weapons are also missing. Those responsible for the act will be caught and produced before the law. If there has been any lapse on the part of the police, it will be investigated,” said ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police.

“A case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by a man named Rahul Tiwari and the police had gone to arrest him in a village called Bikaru. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When the force got down, criminals opened fire. We retaliated but since the criminals were at a height, eight of our men died.” the DGP told ANI.

“The Inspector General (IG), Additional Director General (ADG) and Director General (DG) (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise the operation. The forensic team from Kanpur was at the spot, an expert team from Lucknow is also being sent. The Kanpur Special Task Force (STF) is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place,” he added.

JN Singh, ADG Kanpur zone told ANI “Police from the neighbouring districts of Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat has also been called.”

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are – CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives in the incident. He has directed Director General of Police to take strict action against criminals and sought a report of the incident.

