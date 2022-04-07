Eight persons were rescued from a house fire in the Badli Extension

Officials from the fire brigade claimed that eight persons were rescued from a house fire in the Badli Extension region of Outer Delhi on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg stated, “Three fire tenders were rushed to the scene after receiving information about the fire at about 5.50 a.m.”

According to his statement, a total of eight persons had been rescued. The fire had been extinguished and a cooling operation was underway. However, the cause of the flame is being investigated.