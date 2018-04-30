Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Masood Khan, who lured the victim of the pretext of giving chocolates and later took him to a public toilet, where he sexually assaulted the boy. Local police have filed an FIR against the accused under IPC Section 377 and POCSO Act.

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad’s Humayun Nagar, an 8-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a auto-rickshaw driver. According to the police, the 35-year-old autorickshaw driver has been identified as Mohammed Masood Khan, a native of Langar House. Talking about the matter, N.L.N. Raju, inspector, Humayun Nagar, said, “The heinous incident took place in a toilet near Asifnagar filter bed in Mehdipatnam on April 25, Wednesday.” Police have registered a case into the matter and medical tests have been conducted.

The accused has admitted his crime during the police interrogation. Inspector Raju said, “A case has been registered under Section 377 of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act against the accused Khan.” According to the police, Masood spotted the victim boy in Humayun Nagar when he was plucking mangoes. “The accused lured the victim on the pretext of giving him toffees and later took the victim to a public toilet and sexually assaulted him. However, the victim boy managed to escape and ran out screaming. Locals immediately came to his rescue, nabbed Masood and handed him over to the police,” said police.

Recently, in an attempt to provide justice to male child victims of sexual assault, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed to amend the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The development came just a few days after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the ordinance which provides the death penalty for rape of girls under the age of 12.

Currently, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 provides strict punishment for perpetrators of rape including the longer jail term for all rapists. The government came to this decision after outrage triggered across the country on Kathua rape and murder case.

