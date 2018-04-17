An 8-year-old girl had been killed after being raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Monday, April 16. The accused is an 18-year-old youth, who was drunk while committing the crime. Police have arrested the accused and he has been charged with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Amidst the mass protests happening in the country due to the heinous crimes against women another horrific incident has come to light. An 8-year-old girl had been killed after being raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on Monday, April 16. According to reports, the girl had gone to attend a wedding function along with her parents in the village when she was choked to death after being raped by a youth from the same village. The boy is reportedly an 18-year-old, who was shockingly found lying beside the minor girl’s body.

Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, the accused was drunk, when he took her to an isolated semi-constructed house away from the wedding place and committed the crime. Talking about the same, the eight-year-old girl’s father said, “He took her inside and raped her and then murdered her. At 1:30 am, some function was on. He took the opportunity to drag her some distance away and rape her”. The accused identified as Sonu has been booked by the police under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further, it has been learned from the reports that the accused was working in a tent house, which supplies and puts up wedding marquees in the area. He lured the girl to the isolated area while her parents were busy with the wedding ceremony in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, police officer Akhilesh Chaurasia said, “The girl is about eight-nine years old. She was raped and also strangled to death. The accused was nearby, he has been arrested.” Later the people came to know that the girl was missing and started looking for her. Her body was found lying next to the drunk accused.

