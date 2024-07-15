Gujarat Accident: Fatal Collision on Ahmedabad Express Highway Claims Six Lives, Injures Several

A terrible accident happened early Monday on the highway between Ahmedabad and Vadodara near Anand. A fast truck hit a fancy bus that had stopped killing six people and badly hurting many others.

People at the scene said the bus had to stop because it got a flat tire. Then the truck crashed into it. This made the bus hit a divider on the road, which killed some of the people inside. The number of people who died might go up as the police keep checking.

Emergency services got to the crash site fast when people called for help. This included local cops, firefighters, and medical teams from 108. They took hurt survivors to hospitals nearby right away for treatment. There was a lot of sadness and destruction on the busy highway.

“This terrible accident killed six people and hurt eight others,” a person speaking for the rescue team said. “We’re still working to figure out who died and help their families, while doctors take care of the injured people.”

This crash adds to a bunch of deadly accidents on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway. It shows that there are still safety issues even though people have tried to make the roads better and put in place stricter traffic rules. Back in April, a similar crash killed ten people when a car hit a truck that was parked on the same part of the highway. This makes it clear that we need to be more careful and take steps to stop these things from happening.

Right now, officials are looking into what led to the crash. They’re trying to figure out how it all went down and what might have caused such a bad outcome. The crash has got people talking again about how to keep roads safe. It’s made clear how important it is for drivers to pay attention and follow traffic laws on busy highways where accidents like this tend to happen more often.