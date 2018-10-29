A recent report by the Centre for Sustainable Employment of the Azim Premji University has unveiled that 82% of male and 92% of female workers in India are earning less than Rs 10,000 per month. The report also talks about the employment growth rate in the country but the figures are totally demoralising.

Creating employment for the youth has been one of the challenges for the Central and State governments in the country and it seems that the problem is not even close to being resolved and will continue to put pressure on the government in the coming years as the latest reports suggest that the unemployment rate in the country has surged to maximum in the last 20 years. According to State of Working India 2018, the unemployment rate in the country is highest in the last 20 years, where the average monthly income of 82% male workers and 92% female workers are earning less than 10,000 per month.

The recent unemployment data reports have been released by the Centre for Sustainable Employment of the Azim Premji University. As per the report, the employment generation rate in the country has not witnessed the increase it should have even when the country GDP growth has witnessed a rise. As per a data, there is only 1% increase in the employment generation even when GDP growth is lying around 7-8%.

Moreover, 82% of male workers and 92% of the female workers in the country are earning Rs 10,000 per month, however, the minimum monthly salary as per the seventh central pay commission has set the figure at Rs 18,000. Going by the data, earlier during the 70s and 80s, the country was witnessing 2% annual employment generation, however, this figure later depreciated to 1% during 90s, 2000s and now when the GDP is performing at its best, the employment generation has fallen down below 1%, which is in no way a positive development for the policymakers in the current administration.

PM Modi-led government ahead of the crucial forthcoming assembly elections in key states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh is facing a constant flak from the opposition on issues like employment, price rise and other economic issues. The Congress party has accused the BJP government of making fake promises to the people such as creating 2 crore jobs every year when issues like unemployment and its related reports have surfaced i in the public domain.

