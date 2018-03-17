At its 84th Open Plenary Session, Congress party cited apprehensions about the misuse of electronic voting machines and asserted that the Election Commission should revert to the old practice of paper ballot. The party also added that the idea of simultaneous polls is incompatible with the Indian Constitution and therefore it is impractical and misplaced.

The main opposition Congress party on Saturday, March 17, affirmed that the Election Commission must revert to the paper ballot in order to ensure credibility in the election process. At the 84th Congress Open Plenary Session today, the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress claimed that the voting and counting process must remain clean and transparent, in order to retain people’s faith in the electoral system. “To ensure the credibility of the electoral process, the Election Commission should revert to the old practice of paper ballot as major democracies have done”, said the resolution.

The Congress party at its political resolution moved at the party’s 2-day plenary session, asserted about “apprehensions among political parties and the people” over the misuses of Electronic

Voting Machines (EVM), to manipulate the final outcome contrary to the popular verdict.

However, after Election Commission has in the past consistently defended the voting machines. From 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, the poll panel starting the using an additional device that presents a paper receipt in order to confirm that the vote went to the selected candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP has been emphatic on the ideaof One Nation One Election. The political resolution of the Congress has rejected it by saying, “The BJP’s move for simultaneous elections is misplaced. It is incompatible with the constitution and is also impractical. It will have serious implications, which must be thoroughly enquired into and a national consensus built.”

