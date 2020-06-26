88 people have died in various districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh due to an uncalled catastrophe, the lightning strike has not only claimed lives but has also led to widespread damage of houses and properties.

More than 80 people killed and around 20 people were injured due to lightning in various places in Bihar. The state disaster management department said that 23 districts were severely hit with Gopalganj reporting the most number of deaths (13).

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those killed. While Uttar Pradesh has also incurred loss due to lightning and has reported casualties for the same. According to the state reports around 24 of them were killed in the state with maximum deaths from Deoria district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also granted an ex gratia of 4 lakh for the next of kin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives; he said that the state governments are working towards relief and rehabilitation. Moreover, the ministers from the cabinet also expressed their anguish over the uncalled catastrophe.

Also Read: China retreats to depth areas in Galwan Valley

बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

तेज बारिश और बिजली गिरने के कारण उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में कई लोगों के निधन से अत्यंत दु:खी हूँ। दोनों राज्यों में राहत कार्य पूरी तेजी से चल रहा है। इस आपदा से जान गवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ और घायलों के शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

Also Read: Kejriwal introduces video call facility for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee took to twitter expressing her grief, she said that the people of Bengal stand by the affected people and express condolences to the family of the deceased.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences, Mr. Gandhi has further instructed the congress workers to extend all possible help to the families of the victims. The weather department has further predicted heavy rainfall in all the 38 districts of Bihar.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor urges Kerala CM to postpone university exams

Very disturbed by the death of 83 persons in lightning strikes and storms in Bihar, especially in Gopalganj district. People of Bengal stand by the affected people and express condolences to the families of the deceased. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 25, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App