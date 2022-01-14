It is noteworthy that it usually takes two weeks for the body to develop immunity against the disease-causing virus after being completely vaccinated.

According to a new government analysis, only eight of the 97 Covid-positive people who died in Delhi hospitals between January 9 and 12 were fully vaccinated, and only 19 had received one dose of the vaccine, highlighting the vulnerability of the unvaccinated in the third national wave of cases fueled by the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2.

The findings revealed three major trends:

The majority of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people. People were more at risk if they had serious comorbid illnesses like cancer or kidney disease. The majority of fatalities occurred within two days of hospital admission, implying that people are receiving critical care too late.

It is noteworthy that it usually takes two weeks for the body to develop immunity against the disease-causing virus after being completely vaccinated. Meanwhile, the government report is silent on when the vaccinated patients who died received their vaccinations.

Satyendar Jain, the Delhi health minister, spoke out on the issue and said that according to the most recent report of the mortality audit committee, individuals who were hospitalized owing to a comorbidity or a serious condition had the highest number of fatalities due to Covid-19.He went on to say that because the RT-PCR test is required for hospital admissions, many critically sick individuals arrived with other severe conditions and were declared positive upon admission.