8th Lok Sabha Elections (1984) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 8th Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

8th Lok Sabha Elections (1984) in Odisha: The 8th Lok Sabha Elections or the 1984 Lok Sabha Elections were held for 21 seats. In the general election, the winner candidates belonged to the Indian National Congress (INC) and they had defeated their rival candidates by huge margins.

Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo (INC) from Dhenkanal, Somnath Rath (INC) from Aska, Chintamani Jena (INC) from Balasore, R.Jagannath Rao (INC) from Berhampur, Ananta Prasad Sethi (INC) from Bhadrak (SC), Chintamoni Panigrahi (INC) from Bhubaneswar, Nityanand Misra (INC) from Bolangir, Jayanti Pattanik (INC) from Cuttack, Sriballav Panigrahi (INC) from Deogarh, Lakshman Mallick (INC) from Jagatsinghpur, Anadi Charan Das (INC) from Jajpur (SC), Jagannath Patnaik (INC) from Kalahandi, Bijayananda Pattnaik (Janata Party) from Kendrapara, Harinder Soren (INC) from Keonjhar (ST), Gridhar Gomango (INC) Koraput (ST), Sidhalal Murmu (INC) from Mayurbhanj (ST), Khagapati Pradhani (INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), Radha Kanta Digal (INC) from Phulbani (SC), Brajamohan Mohenty (INC) from Puri, Krupasindhu Bhoi (INC) from Sambalpur, Maurice Kujur (INC) Sundargarh (ST) were the winners in the 1984 Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha.

The table given below explains how the INC had swept the 9th Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha.

