Nine people, including three women, have been shot dead in Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district situated in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Two people reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police report, the incident took place when village head Yagya Dutt fired on the victims following a land dispute. Today the situation took an ugly turn when Yagya Dutt and his supporters went to the place to take possession of the land. At the time when the villagers started to oppose the village chief, Yagya Dutt and his men started open firing.

Salmantaj Patil, the police chief of Sonbahdra said, the village chief brought many people in tractors and tried to occupy the land. The situation has gone worse when Dutt and his men started firing.

Praveen Kumar, Inspector General, Law and Order said that the village chief Yagya Dutt purchased the 36-acre agricultural land two years back.

However, Braj Bhushan, Additional Director General, Varanasi Zone confirmed that nine people including four women were killed in the gun firing.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and showed condolences to the families of the deceased. The chief minister has directed to state’s police chief to personally monitor the case and ensure strict action against the culprits.

