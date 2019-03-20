9 people injured in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh: Nine people were injured in a Maoist attack on a civilian vehicle in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday evening. Injured were shifted to hospital. On Monday, CRPF jawan was killed and five others injured in a Maoist attack in Dantewada district.

9 people injured in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh: Nine people were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on a civilian vehicle in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday evening. The blast took place in Maoist-affected Bijapur district when a vehicle carrying civilians was blown up. All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. One person is stated to be in critical condition. Reports said that the injured were travelling to Dantewada for a fair. Bijapur is a part of the red corridor, region that witnesses most Maoist insurgency.

Chhattisgarh: 9 people injured after Naxals set off a blast in a car carrying villagers in Bijapur; injured have been shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/zaPt5BppLZ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

On Monday, a CRPF jawan was killed and five others injured in the Naxal attack in Dantewada district. The attack happened when Maoists set off an IED and then ambushed CRPF jawans belonging to 231 battalion.

The attacks in twin districts of Chhatisgarh comes when the state is ready for polls in the next month. Due to security issues, the Election Commission of India has decided to conduct polls in three phases.

