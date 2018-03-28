As per a study by a civil society group, RTE forum working on Right to Education revealed that As many as 92% schools across the country do not comply with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The RTE forum, the civil society working on Right to Education, on Wednesday, March 28, organised the 8th National Stocktaking Convention with the participation of with over 10,000 NGO members from across 20 states.

As many as 92% schools across the country do not comply with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, as per a study by RTE forum, a civil society group, on the implementation of the act. According to the study, India’s spending on education is less than a 3% of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) compared to its obligation of spending 6%, and its per capita spending on education is approximately 4 times less than the spending incurred by middle-income countries.

RTE forum, the civil society working on Right to Education, on Wednesday, March 28, organised the 8th National Stocktaking Convention with the participation of with over 10,000 NGO members from across the 20 states. The study also illustrated that almost 20% teachers in India are untrained. The event brought together more than 500 people from 15 different states to discuss the status of education in the country, it also saw a national campaign being launched by the forum to make education an important issue in the forthcoming elections.

“I regret that quality of education in India is poor and improvement in learning outcomes is unlikely without filling existing vacant teacher posts,” said Justice Madan B Lokur at the convention. Kishore Singh, a former UN special rapporteur on the Right to Education stressed on the need for India to follow to its international human rights obligations of delivering universal quality public education to all.

