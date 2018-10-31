Karthiyani Amma, who was among the 42,933 people who appeared for the literacy examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission on Sunday, was the oldest student to clear the 100-mark exam that tests applicants on reading, writing and Mathematics, requiring them to score at least 30 marks to pass. According to reports, Amma had enrolled in the state government's Akshara Laksham programme in August 2018.

Ninety-six-year-old Karthiyani Amma of Cheppad village in Alappuzha district of Kerala has scored 98/100 marks in the Aksharalaksham (Million Letter) literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA). Amma, who was among the 42,933 people who appeared for the literacy examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission on Sunday, was the oldest student to clear the 100-mark exam that tests applicants on reading, writing and Mathematics, requiring them to score at least 30 marks to pass. According to reports, Amma had enrolled in the state government’s Akshara Laksham programme in August 2018.

Heping praise on Karthiyani Amma, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had said that the 96-year-old woman is setting a great example for the country and urged all unlettered elders to follow her example. Karthiyani Amma from Kerala who will be 100 when she clears Class X.

Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s (KSLMA) Aksharalaksham programme aims to achieve 100 percent literacy in the state. KSLMA is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department of the government of Kerala and was set up in 1998 for the purpose of coordinating and activating the literacy and continuing education. In March 2018, KSLMA started a comprehensive literacy programme aimed at bringing the tribal population to the forefront of society. According to a report published by Mathrubhumi, the autonomous institution recruited around 370 tribal instructors and selected 100 hamlets to implement the programme, of which 25 were selected from Palakkad and Wayanad districts, 14 from Idukki and the rest from other districts. With active support from the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, KSLMA has also launched a novel literacy project called Samagra to literate at least 2000 tribal people.

According to the Census 2011, there are around 20 lakh illiterates, but there are no data to find out the district-level literacy status in the state.

