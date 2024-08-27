‘A Certain Political Leader Has Been Trying To Create A False Narrative’: Kolkata Police

In the latest development, the Kolkata Police have shared facts on the Kolkata Rape And Murder Case.

In the latest development, the Kolkata Police have shared facts on the Kolkata Rape And Murder Case. On the social media platform X, Kolkata Police said, “A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night. The truth is, nobody is missing…”

It added saying, “The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan today, and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the Interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed.”

Nabanna Abhijan Protest March

The Kolkata Police have implemented extensive security measures for the “Nabanno Abhijan” protest march, anticipating potential violence in the city today. Nabanno is the state secretariat where the West Bengal government functions, including the offices of the Chief Minister and other senior ministers and officials.

The protest march to the state secretariat has been organized by an unregistered group claiming to be a students’ organization. They are demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

According to the police, there is evidence suggesting a plot to incite unrest and chaos in West Bengal by exploiting the outrage of concerned citizens.

The state police report that one of the individuals behind the “Nabanna Abhijan” protest met with a political party leader at a well-known five-star hotel. They also claim to have specific intelligence indicating a plot to incite widespread disorder and chaos, aiming to provoke the police into using force.

To maintain law and order, over 6,000 police officers will be deployed, and 19 locations have been identified for barricading. Additionally, around 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will be stationed at various strategic points.

Barricading will begin at 8 a.m., with significant police presence in areas such as Hastings, Furlong Gate, Strand Road, and Howrah, which is Kolkata’s adjoining city.

The Trinamool Congress has criticized the BJP for calling the “Nabanna Abhijan” protest.

The BJP has argued that under pressure, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has resorted to relying on the police as her final defense.

The police have also arranged special measures to ensure that students taking the UGC NET exams can reach their examination centers without difficulty.

The police pointed out the irony of a group claiming to be a student organization planning a disruption on a day when thousands of students are scheduled to take exams at various centers across the city.

