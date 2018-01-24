Ahead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama Padmaavat's release, the Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday said that they are adamant on their stand that film Padmaavat should not be released. The Karni Sena has been protesting against Padmaavat even since its making and once again today reiterated their stand. Meanwhile, authorities in several states have maximized security arrangements near cinema halls and public places to ensure that the law & order situation is maintained. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrrer will is all set to hit theatres on January 25.

Just a day before Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat‘s release, the Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday said that they are adamant on their stand that film Padmaavat should not be released. “We are adamant on our stand that this film Padmavaat should be banned, there should be a self-imposed curfew by people. Earlier on Tuesday, the Karni Sena had said that they were disappointed after Supreme Court decision to give a green signal and allow Padmaavat to release in all the states.

Meanwhile, at a time when there is just a day left for Padmaavat’s release, several parts of the nation are witnessing protests against Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer. In order to deal with the law and order situation, the state administration in Haryana has banned all the protest happening within the 200-meter radius of cinema halls in Gurugram and have increased security at several theatres. In some areas, the administration has even imposed section 144 and keeping a check on people gathering in large numbers.

Watch Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi’s exclusive interview to NewsX on controversies surrounding Padmaavat:

Not only the security at cinema halls are being tightened but the Chittor Fort in Rajasthan has also been closed down. This is the second time when the 7th century structure, which is also a UNESCO heritage site, has been shut down as a precautionary measure amid protests going on against the film Padmaavat. Authorities while taking as a safety measure has decided to shut down the Chittor Fort after Karni Sena, which has been very active in protesting against the release of the film in the past couple of months, was trying to enter the fort. Earlier on January 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that it was good if theatre owners have decided not to screen the film but those going ahead with the screening will be provided security.