During a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee sustained injuries after smashing a glass water bottle during a heated argument with BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in Banerjee injuring his thumb and index finger, requiring immediate first aid and reportedly four stitches.

The meeting, held at the Parliament Annexe, was focused on gathering views from retired judges and lawyers about the proposed Waqf Bill. As tensions escalated between the opposition members and BJP representatives, Banerjee expressed his frustration over the proceedings, questioning the stakes of the retired judges in the bill. Witnesses reported that Banerjee slammed the water bottle on the table in a fit of anger, inadvertently injuring himself.

Following the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh assisted Banerjee, escorting him out for treatment. Parliamentary officials later provided him with soup after administering first aid.

In response to his unruly conduct, the JPC suspended Banerjee for one day. The meeting had to be temporarily halted due to the altercation, reflecting the increasing tensions surrounding the Waqf Bill discussions. The committee, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, has seen multiple heated exchanges between BJP members and the opposition, which has accused the ruling party of attempting to politicize the bill.

Last week, Banerjee was involved in another contentious exchange with BJP MPs, including Dilip Saikia and Nishikant Dubey, raising concerns about the atmosphere in the committee. The opposition has alleged that the government is pursuing the legislation for political reasons, asserting that it disproportionately targets the Muslim community. They have also questioned the urgency behind introducing the bill, which aims to reform Waqf property management.

Defending the bill, BJP members argue that it is essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in Waqf property management, introducing measures such as digitization, stricter audits, and legal mechanisms for reclaiming illegally occupied properties.

The JPC has conducted 15 meetings in Delhi and five in other cities to gather opinions from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives. Banerjee, in his remarks during the meeting, raised concerns about the legal recognition of Waqf, which he claimed exists in the name of Allah, questioning the state’s role in its regulation.

