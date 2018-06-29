It was a narrow escape for the 40 workers who were working on the construction site in Mumbai's Ghatkoper where a small aircraft C90 crashed on Thursday killing at 5 people including 4 crew members and 1 civilian.

Mumbai Ghatkoper residents on Thursday while speaking about the incident said that they were feared the plane might crash into their buildings or homes, however, nothing of this sort happened. The pilot somehow managed to make plane land in not a very highly populated area.

Speaking on the incident, the pilot’s husband on Thursday had said that the incident could have been averted. He said, “his wife had informed him that the flight won’t be flown due to bad weather.” He further blamed the aviation company and said that it was responsible for the crash. “The aviation company is responsible for this unfortunate incident.”

Praising the pilot’s efforts, former Aviation Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel had said on Thursday, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at Ghatkopar as charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed the presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later visited the site and monitored the relief and rescue work there.

