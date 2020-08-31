On Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that that the country's COVID-19 count will be "under control" by Diwali this year.

The press release said that the COVID-19 would significantly come under control by the Deepavali this year, the leaders and common people effectively worked together to fight the pandemic. It said that he inaugurated Nation first webinar series organised by Ananth Kumar Foundation.

He further said that the health officials had held a meeting much before the first COVID-19 case was reported in India. He said that later on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed a committee led by him which had already met 22 times until yesterday.

The Health Minister said that there was only one laboratory in June by February, which had now been increased to 1,583 nationwide, out of that, more than 1,000 were government labs. He added that the country was conducting about 1 million tests per day which were way ahead of the target.

He observed that compared to earlier there is no scarcity of PPE kits, ventilators, and N 95 masks now. He added that the scarcity of PPE kits, ventilators, and N 95 masks was no more now, every day, five lakh PPE kits were produced in the country while 10 manufacturers were producing N95 masks. 25 producers were manufacturing ventilators.

He said that vaccine trials are in full swing, with three clinical trials and four pre-clinical trials underway. He added that they were expecting vaccines to be ready by the end of the year, it was because of the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we could reach until here.

