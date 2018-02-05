Amit Shah said for the first time after independence, a non-Congress party was given mandate by the public and it was BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi. In spite of getting an absolute majority, we formed the government with NDA members, he added. Shah was speaking in Rajya Sabha after he made his debut speech on Monday.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah made his debut speech in Rajya Sabha. He initiated the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House on the fourth day of the on-going Parliament Session. Highlighting the achievements of his government, Amit Shah said BJP has taken decisions ensured for the betterment of the people. He said the party took some tough decisions so that the country becomes strong. He said many governments have come to power with the slogan “Gareebi Hatao”, but only BJP has worked for it.

The party president said it was after 30 years that a party got a full mandate to form the government. It was a historic mandate and BJP got it, he added. Taking a dig at the Congress leader P Chidambaram for his comment on pakoda sellers, the BJP president said “I was just reading Chidambaram’s tweet. I believe it is better to work hard by selling pakodas rather than be unemployed. What sort of a mentality is it when you compare a pakoda-seller to a beggar,” Amit Shah.

Here are the key pointers from Amit Shah’s debut speech in Rajya Sabha: