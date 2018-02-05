On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah made his debut speech in Rajya Sabha. He initiated the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House on the fourth day of the on-going Parliament Session. Highlighting the achievements of his government, Amit Shah said BJP has taken decisions ensured for the betterment of the people. He said the party took some tough decisions so that the country becomes strong. He said many governments have come to power with the slogan “Gareebi Hatao”, but only BJP has worked for it.
The party president said it was after 30 years that a party got a full mandate to form the government. It was a historic mandate and BJP got it, he added. Taking a dig at the Congress leader P Chidambaram for his comment on pakoda sellers, the BJP president said “I was just reading Chidambaram’s tweet. I believe it is better to work hard by selling pakodas rather than be unemployed. What sort of a mentality is it when you compare a pakoda-seller to a beggar,” Amit Shah.
Here are the key pointers from Amit Shah’s debut speech in Rajya Sabha:
- Kashmir is a crucial matter for the country. In the past 35 years, Kashmir is the safest now. Terrorists and militants are now behind the bars after we came to power. We have handled the issue very well. On surgical strikes, Amit Shah said it was a historic moment and the world started seeing India from a different view. They realised that after America and Israel, India is the only country that can protect its soldiers and army.
- For 70 years this country was run just by one family. At one point people started believing that this is how things will be. They had lost hope. Today, there is a new hope, an optimism across the country. The people wanted development at a fast pace and that is why they chose BJP.
- For the first time after independence, a non-Congress party was given mandate by the public and it was BJP government led by PM Modi. In spite of getting an absolute majority, we formed the government with NDA members.
- Under Swachh Bharat, the government has built toilets so that women in rural areas don’t have to face the humiliation of defecating in open. Governments in the past too have spoken about many schemes to clean India but what had been done in this regard. It was all on paper. But it was after BJP came into power, toilets were constructed and sanitation programmes were introduced.
- We are very happy to see the Opposition talk about so many issues and we acknowledge that employment and jobs are an area of concern. Numerous initiatives have already been taken and many more are going to be done to ensure that the youth finds employment. Start-Up India, Mudra Yojana, etc have been promising.