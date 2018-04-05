Expressing its concern over power given to UIDAI after Aadhaar act, Supreme Court said tomorrow Aadhaar issuing authority may even ask for the blood sample for a DNA test. The 5-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was hearing a batch of petitions against Aadhaar. However, Centre's top lawyer said enrolment of biometric and demographic data for Aadhaar did not breach privacy.

A day after UIDAI unveiled Virtual ID for Aadhaar users, Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Aadhaar issuing authority has been given wide powers and could ask people to give their blood samples too. Expressing its concern over powers given to UIDAI after 2016 Aadhaar law, member of 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Chandrachud, hearing petitions against Aadhaar validity said that is this not an excessive delegation of powers and right to privacy.

Pointing towards security concerns, Justice Chandrachud added that after the change in Aadhaar law, UIDAI is empowered to enroll any other biological attributes of an individual apart from fingerprints and Iris-scan. The judge asked the government, tomorrow, UIDAI may even say give your blood sample for doing a DNA test. Defending government’s stand, Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal said he couldn’t say about tomorrow. Centre’s top lawyers added, “It is possible that blood, urine or saliva samples are collected. As and when it happens there are several NGOs who will challenge the same and this court can examine it at that stage.”

Enrolment of biometric and demographic data for Aadhaar did not breach privacy. However, Justice Chandrachud said limited level use isn’t a problem but extensive use could violate proportionality. The Centre reiterated that fingerprinting was no more considered a stigma and used for various purposes. KK Venugopal insisted that top court should steer clear of intervening in policy decisions taken by the government.

He added that if there is judicial review of every action by the government, the development will slow down. Continuing its old stand, he said Aadhaar plays a key role in promoting inclusiveness and diverting benefits to marginal sections of society. In 2009-10, the UPA government introduced the Aadhaar to reduce the government’s subsidy bill and improve the delivery of services.

