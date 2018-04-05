Countering the argument put out by the ruling government, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on Thursday, said that Aadhaar cannot stop bank frauds as it seems that bank officials are hand in glove with fraudsters. The apex court has questioned claims of Centre regarding Aadhaar, which states it is the panacea for all ills in the system including bank frauds.

Aadhaar can do little to stop bank frauds, the Supreme Court on Thursday observed. Countering the argument put out by the ruling government, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said that Aadhaar cannot stop bank frauds as it seems that bank officials are hand in glove with fraudsters. The apex court has questioned claims of Centre regarding Aadhaar, which states it is the panacea for all ills in the system including bank frauds. “The bank knows whom it is giving a loan to and it is the bank officials who are hand in glove with the fraudster. Aadhaar can do little to stop it,” said the bench.

