The Supreme Court on Wednesday acknowledged that failures in Aadhaar authentication could cause many problems for the needy and vulnerable and said that the issue will have to be addressed. A 5-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra directed all the parties concerned to file their written submissions to put forth their case. The bench highlighted that Aadhaar needs a regulator which is currently nowhere to be found. During the hearings, several senior lawyers argued on behalf of the petitioner opposing the Aadhaar Scheme on various grounds.

The Supreme Court which was hearing a number of petitions questioning the constitutional validity of Centre’s Aadhaar Scheme and its enabling 2016 law reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas. The hearing in the case reportedly went on for around 38 days spanning four-and-half-months making it the second longest case in the history. The matter is being heard by a bench of five judges which is being headed by CJI Dipak Misra who had kicked-off the hearing on 31 petitions in the matter. The plea is said to be filed by the former High Court judge KS Puttaswamy on January 17. Earlier, Attorney General KK Venugopal had termed it as the second longest hearing of a case in history in terms of days.

Commenting on the case, Venugopal told the judges — Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan — that Kesavananda Bharati case was heard for five months and Aadhaar matter continued for four-and-half months making it the “the second longest hearing of a case in history”. Meanwhile, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium claimed that “Aadhaar was not an affirmative action on the part of the state to serve the people.” He added, “Is the Act an enabler or is it in the guise of an enabler? The Act is not an instrumentality to deliver services. It is only a means of identification.” Further speaking over the matter, Subramanium said that a claim to a proper purpose is not a ‘proper purpose’. He added, “Authentication is at the heart of the Act. Failure of authentication is a ground for denial of services.”

Reacting to the claims, the bench highlighted that Aadhaar needs a regulator which is currently nowhere to be found. During the hearings, several senior lawyers argued on behalf of the petitioner opposing the Aadhaar Scheme on various grounds. Meanwhile, the Centre, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) along with the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the Reserve Bank of India argued at the court in favour of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act.

Arguing at the court, the Centre defended its decision to link Aadhaar numbers with mobile phones by stating that “it could have been hauled up for contempt if the verification of mobile users was not undertaken by it”. Reacting to the argument, the bench said that the Centre had misinterpreted its order and further used it as a tool.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App