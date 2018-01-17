A five-judge constitution bench — Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan — headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will commence the hearing of petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar and its mandatory linkage with several services. Among many issues related to the Aadhaar scheme, the Supreme Court will also discuss whether the information provided by a person in his/her Aadhaar card was a breach to their right to privacy or not.

Amid the ongoing senior Supreme Court judges rift, the top court will commence hearing of the petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar and its mandatory linkage with several services. A 5-judge constitution bench — Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan — headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will start begin the hearing in the Aadhaar case on January 17 (today). The five-judge bench was constituted while the judiciary is currently witnessing dissent after four senior Supreme Court judges in a presser on January 12 made public some of the burning issues in the Indian judiciary and its independent functioning. While the matter is still in process to get resolved, the Supreme court is set to take the Aadhaar case today.

Aadhaar scheme was launched by UPA II in 2009-10 however after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power, the administration under PM Narendra Modi took the scheme to next level and linked beneficial services and schemes with the Aadhaar to put a check on government subsidies and duplicity.

Apart from hearing a batch of petitions on Aadhaar, the 5-judge constitution bench will also put its weight on Section 377 to reconsider the law that criminalises same-sex marriage and six other issues including entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple beside several cases.