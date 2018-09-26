The 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar by a majority judgement. While 4 of the 5 Judges who delivered the landmark judgement upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar, Justice DY Chandrachud delivered a dissenting judgement. While pronouncing the verdict, he said that the Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as Money Bill as it amounts to a fraud on the Constitution and is liable to be struck down.

The 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar by a majority judgement. However, in its judgement, the bench comprising of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice AK Sikri and Justice DY Chandrachud stated that it was not mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phones.

AADHAAR HELPING SAVE Rs 90,000 CRORE

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision on Aadhaar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the decision as historic. He said that Aadhaar was helping the country save Rs 90,000 crore annually with the central and state governments using technology to eliminate duplicity while collecting revenues and providing services.

Training his guns on the Congress, Jaitley said that UPA government did not know what to do with Aadhaar despite conceiving the idea. He asserted that it was the NDA that gave pith and substance to the idea of Aadhaar.

JUDGEMENT EMPOWERS ORDINARY INDIANS

Hitting out at Congress, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hailed the Supreme Court’s judgement and said that it empowers democracy, good governance, service delivery and the ordinary citizen.

On being asked about Congress’ stand on the judgement, Prasad took a dig and said that the grand old party has accepted the judgement but stands with the minority judgement.

WHAT IS THE MINORITY JUDGEMENT?

While 4 of the 5 Judges who delivered the landmark judgement upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar, Justice DY Chandrachud delivered a dissenting judgement. While pronouncing the verdict, he said that the Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as Money Bill as it amounts to a fraud on the Constitution and is liable to be struck down.

He ruled that Modi-led NDA government bypassed the Rajya Sabha to pass the Aadhaar Act and that amounts to subterfuge and the law was liable to be struck down as being violative of Article 110 of the Constitution.

CONGRESS AGREES WITH JUSTICE DHANDRACHUD

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said that Congress agrees with Justice Chandrachud that it’s not a money bill and a fraud on Constitution.

Sibal also pointed out the part of the Judgement where it strikes down the right of the private sector to collect Aadhaar number. He further said that no government official can now demand Aadhaar even in the name of national security.

JUDGEMENT RESTRAINS RAMPAGING GOVT

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram accused the BJP government of trying to convert Aadhaar into a monster that will rule every aspect of personal life and asserted that the majority judgement has retrieved the UPA’s original idea of Aadhaar.

For now, we can be satisfied that a rampaging government has been restrained and the reach of Aadhaar has been contained to benefits, subsidies and services paid out of the Consolidated Fund of India. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2018

Chidambaram said that the dissenting judgement of Justice Chandrachud has many valuable lessons that the law ministry should pay heed to.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More