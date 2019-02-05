The Narendra Modi government has made the Aadhaar number mandatory to avail the benefits of the PM-Kisan Scheme for the marginal and small scale farmers. The Aadhaar Card will be optional for the only first instalment and will be mandatory from the second instalment.

For the marginal and small scale farmers, the Narendra Modi government has made the Aadhaar number mandatory to avail the benefits of the PM-Kisan Scheme. The Aadhaar Card will be optional for the only first instalment and will be mandatory from the second instalment. The scheme was recently announced by the Narendra Modi government and the Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had approved Rs. 75,000 crore in the interim budget 2019-2020. Piyush Goyal during his speech announced direct income support of Rs. 6,000 per year and after this decision more than 12 crore farmers will be benefitted, who have land for cultivation up to 2 hectares.

