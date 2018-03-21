Representing the government on the security of Aadhaar data issue in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday told judges that Aadhaar data is secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high. Attorney General KK Venugopal also mentioned about a 4-minute video or powerpoint presentation on the matter to be showcased to the judges by UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Representing the government on the security of Aadhaar data issue in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday told judges that Aadhaar data is secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high. Putting the facts in front of the 5-judge constitutional bench which was hearing petition questioning the privacy of peoples’ data associated with the Aadhaar number, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the place where Aadhaar data is kept is in Manesar. During the hearing, the Attorney General also mentioned about a 4-minute long video by UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey to show to the judges on the matter. However, responding on the video part, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the decision on the video will be taken after consultation with the judges.

According to media reports, talking about showcasing a powerpoint presentation on the matter, Attorney General Venugopal said, “Just because of the privacy concerns of a few, people cannot be denied efficient, transparent delivery of services.” The Attorney General also mentioned that the UIDAI CEO has a PHD in computer science and was capable to answer any question on the matter. The issue of security and privacy of the peoples’ personal data mentioned in Aadhaar card has been going on for a while as a number of times political leaders and other activists have raised have questioned the security of privacy of the data in the biometric ID system.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says Naxalism on its last legs in the state

Time and again, opposition and other political parties have raised the issue in the Parliament and have protested against government’s decision of linking its welfare schemes with Aadhaar number. Recently, the Supreme Court while delivering its judgement on the deadline for linking of phone number, passport, bank account extended the March 31 date till its final judgement in the case. The decision by the top court was welcomed by many as there are many in the nation who still doesn’t have their Aadhaar card.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter poll questions PM Narendra Modi’s foreign policy; asks, a hug or cry in public

Also Read: Sukma attack: Union Minister Hansraj Ahir denies intelligence failure, says he would want forces to have better equipment

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App