The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set to introduce face authentication feature from coming July 1. The new feature will help those who run into problems in biometric authentification due to old age, hard work or worn-out fingerprints. Yesterday, UIDAI denied all data breach claims and said there has been absolutely no break in its database.

Amidst data leak claims, the issuing authority of Aadhaar, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is ready to introduce face authentication feature from coming July 1. Currently, Aadhaar only includes iris or fingerprint scan as security feature and means of verifying Aadhaar users. The introduction of this new feature by UIDAI has come after some people find difficulties in verification. The new feature will also help those who run into problems in biometric authentication due to old age, hard work or worn-out fingerprints.

UIDAI in a statement said, “Face authentication shall be available in fusion mode along with one more authentication factor like fingerprint/iris/OTP from July 1, 2018,” he had said in the power point presentation titled `1 billion +’.” The face authentification feature will be permitted only in fusion mode meaning it would be allowed along with their either fingerprint or iris or One Time Password (OTP) to verify the details of Aadhaar holders.

ALSO READ: TMC, BJP in war of words on Ram Navami; VHP leader calls Mamata Banerjee ‘Maricha’ of Ramayana

Yesterday, On March 24, denying all fresh reports over Aadhaar data leak, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had claimed that there has been absolutely no break in its database. The statement by UIDAI refuted claims by a Delhi based researcher that a data leak on a system run by a state-owned utility company can allow anyone to access private information of all Aadhaar holders.

On March 21, representing the government on the security of Aadhaar data issue in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal told judges that Aadhaar data is secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high. Putting the facts in front of the 5-judge constitutional bench which was hearing petition questioning the privacy of peoples’ data associated with the Aadhaar number, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the place where Aadhaar data is kept is in Manesar.

ALSO READ: Woman kidnaps ex-boyfriend’s toddler in Delhi, abandons her at temple

ALSO READ: BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya asks people to follow Indian culture and avoid making boyfriends, girlfriends

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App