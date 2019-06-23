Aadhar card which is the 12-digit biometric ID provided to every Indian individual by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of the most popular and widely accepted governments issued identification document used for verifying an individual’s identity. The Aadhaar e-KYC is a shareable document. People who want to use the facility of the Aadhaar e-KYC are supposed to generate their respective Aadhaar details which have the digital signatures of the UIDAI resident portal. The personal details of an individual such as name, photo, address, gender, date of birth, registered mobile number, registered e-mail address and reference ID which contains the last four digits of Aadhaar card number.

As per Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the digitally signed Aadhaar card will allow the residents to share the digitally signed Aadhaar XML ZIP file along with the share code to the respective service provider as per their convenience.

How to generate offline Aadhaar:

The offline Aadhaar can be generated by visiting the official portal of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), uidai.gov.in. A user will be urged to enter all the basic details such as the Aadhaar card number, mentioned security code in the screen. After entering all the details, you are required to generate the OTP by tapping the button saying send OTP, after which an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. You can enter the received OTP and enter a share code which can be utilized as a password for the ZIP file and tap the Download button. The Zip file containing the digitally signed Aadhaar XML will be downloaded to the device.

