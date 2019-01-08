Former Aadhaar chairman and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will be leading the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel on digital payments, RBI announced this on Tuesday. Nandan Nilekani, the man behind setting up the Aadhaar system in the country, will be assessing a committee studying the digital payments in the country.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will be heading the operations at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel on digital payments, the central bank announced on Tuesday. Nandan Nilekani, the man behind setting up the Aadhaar system in the country, will be assessing a committee studying the digital payments in the country. The Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani was the former UIDAI chairman will now be the part of 5-member high-level committee to further study digital payments from the sectors like regulator, government, academics and banking.

Apart from Nandan Nilekani, the former deputy governor of the RBI, HR Khan, CIIE Ahmedabad Chief Information Officer, Sanjay Jain, former executive of Vijaya Bank, Kisor Sansi; former secretary of Ministry of Information, Technology and Steel.

RBI appoints Nandan Nilekani as chairman of high-level committee to assess the digitisation of payments in India. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TDwQdAbRpD — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Some of the key issues which the new high-level committee on digital payments will be studying are to increase customer’s confidence in digital payments, how to make it more secure and to strengthen its the digital payment methods rather than the conventional ones. The Reserve Bank of India said that it will discuss the matter of digital payments and its role in financial inclusion.

