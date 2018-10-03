The government is now promoting the offline Aadhaar verification tools for such as QR codes and paperless KYC. The offline verification will not require any biometric or 16-digit Aadhaar number, say reports. A few days ago, the Supreme Court had said that it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar to your bank accounts and mobile phones to avoid the data breach.

After the Supreme Court’s Aadhaar verdict that it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar to your bank accounts and mobile phones, the government is now promoting the for offline verification tools such as QR codes and paperless KYC that does not require the sharing of biometric or personal data. The offline KFC process will not even need users to share their 16-digit unique id number.

Earlier on September 23, the Supreme Court struck down some provisions such as linking of Aadhar with bank accounts and mobile phones. The five-judge bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra, AK Sikri, M Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had given the landmark verdict by 4:1.

The Supreme Court had said, “The telecom sector which has been accepting Adhaar for giving sim cards cannot ask for Aadhaar number.”

The top court also ruled out that the Adhaar card is not at all mandatory for CBSE, UGC, NEET examinations or admissions in schools or at any educational institutes.

Pronouncing the verdict on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar, Justice Dipak Mishra said, “The CBSE, UGC and educational institutions asking for Aadhar is a bad approach and they don’t have the right to do so. The bench of judges pronounced that Aadhar card is not compulsory for admissions.”

