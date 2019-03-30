Aadhaar PAN linking deadline: The last date for linking your PAN card to Aadhaar card is March 31, 2019. The IT department has previously increased the deadline for linking the Aadhaar card to the PAN card many a time

Aadhaar PAN linking deadline is March 31; Here is how to do it through SMS/online

Aadhaar PAN linking deadline: The last date to link your PAN card with Aadhaar Card is March 31, 2019. The Income Tax Department has mentioned it on its official timeline that linking your PAN card with your Aadhaar card is now mandatory and the process must be executed till March 31, 2019. If the PAN card is not linked with the Aadhaar card of the user by March 31, there is a clear cut chance that the PAN or the Permanent Account Number of the individual will get deactivated. However, it is still not clear that what will be exactly done to the PAN card holders who will not link the PAN card to their Aadhaar card before the mentioned deadline. The IT department has previously increased the deadline for linking the Aadhaar card to the PAN card many a time. Earlier the deadline to link PAN card to Aadhaar card was June 30, 2018, and after that, the date was revised to March 31, 2019. The Supreme Court has also confirmed the validity of Section 139AA, making Aadhaar-PAN link is compulsory for filing Income Tax Returns.

Steps to link Aadhaar card PAN card online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Income Tax Department, UTIITSL, www.utiitsl.com.

Step 2: Go to the linking Aadhaar option.

Step 3: A new window will open which will ask the user to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card.

Step 4: Verify and fill all the information including the name, gender, date of birth as mentioned on the Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Submit the Aadhaar card number and enter the captcha code.

Step 6: Tap on Link Aadhaar option.

Step 7: A success message will show on the screen once the process is completed.

Step to Link Aadhaar card with PAN card through SMS

Step 1: Type UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN>

Step 2: Send the SMS to 567678 or 56161 using the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card.

Step 3: You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number to complete the process.

Step 4: Once done with the basic process of linking Aadhaar and PAN, one can visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filling website, www.incometaxindiafiling.gov.in, to verify whether the Aadhaar card and the PAN card of the user is linked or not.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More