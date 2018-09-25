The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act vis-a-vis citizens' privacy on Wednesday. A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan is hearing the case on a clutch of petitions in the matter.

Tomorrow, the SC will decide if the 12-digit Unique Identification number given out to 1.2 billion citizens, violates the Right to Privacy (guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution) or not. The linking of the 12-digit biometric number with various government services has been criticised by many for allegedly trying to violate the Right to Privacy. The government had made Aadhaar mandatory for a host of services and welfare measures, including passport, PAN cards, bank account, mobile service and driving licenses.

Hearing in the case had started in January and it reportedly went on for around 38 days spanning four-and-half-months making it the second longest case in the country after the Keshavananda Bharti case. The apex court had reserved the verdict in May this year.

The plea is said to be filed by the former High Court judge KS Puttaswamy on January 17.

Apart from the Aadhaar case, the apex court is likely to pronounce its judgement on Ayodhya and adultery that would have bearings on the right to privacy, politics and social morality.

