The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the government, Twitter, Google and YouTube over Facebook’s petition demanding the transfer of cases seeking Aadhaar linking with social media accounts to itself pending before several High Courts.

Last week, Facebook had moved the top court demanding transfer of pending cases to avoid varying verdict from four common cases. It had also urged the top court that users’ privacy will be breached if Aadhaar was linked with social media accounts.

Why is it important to link Aadhaar with social media accounts?

It will curb the circulation of malicious, fake, defamatory and pornographic content

With the surge in anti-national activities and terror networks, there is a dire need to regulate as well as supervise content on social media. Take the case of Kerala where young boys are brainwashed to join ISIS.

Another reason is the swift dissemination of misinformation and propaganda by online users who can easily misuse the social media platforms due to lack of regulation.

Aadhaar is the ultimate way to restrain rumour and propanganda mongers as linking of Aadhar will impose stringent penalities on them. The unique identity number will help tracing the culprits endorsing hate mongering

Social media is vulnerable when it comes to having regulation, the very reason why the platform is misused every now and then. For example: Recently people expressed their desires to marry Kashmiri girls following the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The men misused the platform posting objectionable videos on Kashmiri girls. Another example would be WhatsApp university that has been significant in expanding the horizon of fake news in India. WhatsApp forwards till date only serve as a fake news window that misleads people and disseminates inaccurate information related to deaths, tragedy or any other thing for that matter.

Social media is unreliable when it comes to finding a credible source, another reason why it should not be relied on.

And how can one forget reckless social media trolling. Abuse and online bashing are no new to social media hatred for which no one person can be held responsible given the leeway to have multiple accounts or pages with one name. So, if Aadhaar is linked with the social media accounts the array of information will be secured and it will be much more reachable for a complainant to identify the imposter or a troll.

Why is it a bad idea?

There will be a major breach of privacy if Aadhar is linked with social media accounts. There is already a lot of noise going around Aadhaar ever since the government announced to link Aadhar with bank accounts, pan number and other profiles.

The major concern has to do with revelation of Biometric Unique Identity that would violate the privacy of users

The Aadhaar number cannot be shared with a third party by Facebook as its messaging app Whatsapp’s end-to-end encryption doesn’t let a third party read the content, hence there’s no point in linking Aadhaar with social media accounts, especially Facebook.

