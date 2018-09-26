A 5-judge Supreme Court bench is likely to pronounce the verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and whether it should be made compulsory or not. The 5 judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan will give their judgement after hearing 27 petitions for a record 37 days. These petitions have challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and called it a violation of the right to privacy.
Today the Supreme Court will decide that the Aadhaar meets the constitutional provisions or not and whether the government should continue it as the mandatory identification or not.
After the court had reserved the judgement on last hearing, Attorney general KK Venugopal had told the apex bench that case has become the second-longest case after the 1973 Kesavananda Bharti case in terms of days of the hearing.
Petitioners in their requests have said that the Aadhaar database comprises fingerprints and iris scans that can be misused and it should not be made mandatory. While the Aadhaar authority, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had been saying that the data is protected and secured with unbreachable technology.
In cognizance to the matter, PM Narendra Modi that said that the Aadhaar or unique identification represents the march of technology and people who are opposing it have lagged behind in technology either they cannot understand it or are purposely spreading lies.
Earlier the top court had said that the right to privacy is an intrinsic part of life and personal liberty, ensured under the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
Live Blog
Aadhaar doesn't violate the right of privacy, says Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court said no Aadhaar illegal migrants.
CBSE, NEET can't mandate Aadhaar for examinations, says Supreme Court.
No person will be denied benefits under the Social Welfare Scheme because of failure of authentication through Aadhaar, says the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court strikes down provision in Aadhaar law allowing sharing of Aadhaar data on the ground of national security. Section 33(2), section 57 of the Aadhaar Act struck down.
Private firms can not ask for the Aadhaar information, says Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court asks Centre to bring a robust law for data protection as soon as possible.
SC upholds the validity of Aadhaar saying sufficient security measures are taken to protect Datta and difficult to launch surveillance on citizens on basis of Aadhaar.
40-pages judgement is being read out by the Justice AK Sikri. Norms have to be fixed, says Supreme Court.
Justice Sikri reads out judgement
Technology helps in claiming benefits and Aadhaar helps to marginalise to get their rights, says Supreme Court.
Justice Sikri reads out judgement
Aadhar can't be resigned as the unique identity and it can not be duplicated, says Supreme Court.
Minimal Data Obtained by the UIDAI, says Supreme Court.
Aadhar is associated with a unique ID and it's always better to be unique, says Supreme Cout.
Justice Sikri reads out the statement
The 5 judge bench has started pronouncing the verdict on Aadhar. Its better to be unique, says Justices AK Sikri
Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan and CJI Dipak Misra have arrived at the court for the Aadhaar verdict.
Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, social activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil De, Nachiket Udupa and CPI leader Binoy Visman are the petitioners who filed the case against the constitutional validity of Aadhaar. The Supreme Court will also decide today that Aadhaar should be made compulsory or not.
A team of senior lawyers including Shyam Divan, Gopal Subramaniam, Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Arvind Datar, KV Vishwanath, Anand Grover and Sajan Poovayya have been fighting the case on the behalf of the petitioners opposing Aadhaar's constitutional validity.
As per the reports, there will be three judgments read out by Justice AK Sikri, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan.
The 5-judge bench headed by CJI Deepak Misra is expected to deliver the verdict on Aadhaar anytime after 10.30 am today.
The 5 judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan will pronounce the Justice on Aadhaar today.
The Supreme Court of India is likely to pronounce the verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and it should be made compulsory or not?