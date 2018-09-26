A 5-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan is likely to pronounce its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar and whether it should be made compulsory or not. The decision will be announced after a record 38 days of hearing the matter, which second in terms of day in the history.

A 5-judge Supreme Court bench is likely to pronounce the verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and whether it should be made compulsory or not. The 5 judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan will give their judgement after hearing 27 petitions for a record 37 days. These petitions have challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and called it a violation of the right to privacy.

After the court had reserved the judgement on last hearing, Attorney general KK Venugopal had told the apex bench that case has become the second-longest case after the 1973 Kesavananda Bharti case in terms of days of the hearing.

Petitioners in their requests have said that the Aadhaar database comprises fingerprints and iris scans that can be misused and it should not be made mandatory. While the Aadhaar authority, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had been saying that the data is protected and secured with unbreachable technology.

In cognizance to the matter, PM Narendra Modi that said that the Aadhaar or unique identification represents the march of technology and people who are opposing it have lagged behind in technology either they cannot understand it or are purposely spreading lies.

Earlier the top court had said that the right to privacy is an intrinsic part of life and personal liberty, ensured under the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

